CNG pipeline burst hits fuel supply: Fewer autorickshaws on roads as filling stations remain shut

AFTER A Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) gas pipeline was damaged near Kandivli Wednesday night during ongoing construction of Metro 7, 18 CNG pump stations were shut between Kandivli and Mira Road on Thursday to undertake repair work on the pipeline. As a result, fewer drivers plied autorickshaws in Kandivli-Mira Road area. Several commuters said they did not find autorickshaws in areas around Kandivli, Borivli and Mira Road. Instead, long queues at bus stations and at fuel stations could be seen at many places. “I tried taking a bus to reach Kandivli. It came almost after 25 minutes. While there were some rickshaws on the road, they refused to take us due to the unavailability of CNG stations. There was a huge rush for buses,,” said Karan Tripathi, a commuter.

“I stay in Jogeshwari and my bank is near Dahisar. I faced a difficult time getting a rickshaw as many refused to take trips in those directions complaining of unavailability of fuel stations in the area. I cancelled my trip,” said a senior citizen. Rickshaw drivers also complained of long queues at the few functional fuel stations with a waiting time of two to three hours. While many refused long trips, others said they did not report for work due to the unavailability of gas. “Auto drivers from Malad and Kandivli have also come to Goregaon for refilling fuel, which has resulted in long queues here,” said Anand Mhaske, a rickshaw driver from Goregaon.

“The pumps in Vile Parle are also affected. I need to refuel but do not want to stand in line. I have heard the pump in Bandra is less crowded so I’ll go there,” says Manoj Kumar, a driver from Vile Parle. “Business of as many as 25,000 rickshaw drivers has been affected as nearby fuel stations are shut. We have informed the transport commissioner about this issue and asked them to take speedy action. MGL has assured us of they will restore services by tomorrow morning,” said Thampy Kurien, auto union leader.

“CNG stations from Kandivli till Bhayander will not be functional due to the disruption. MGL is taking all efforts to supply the required quantity of CNG to BEST buses. The gas supply will normalise within the next 24 hours,” MGL said in a statement.

