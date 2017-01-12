CNG bikes find growing use among Mumbai’s residents

Pawan Thukral with his CNG scooter. Express Pawan Thukral with his CNG scooter. Express

FOR Sion resident Pawan Thukral (20), riding a CNG scooter is the new ‘cool’ thing to do. Having learnt about the initiative days ago, he tried out the model and was quite content with the results.“CNG kits are new and are slowly becoming popular among the youth. When I learnt it has added advantages like good pick up and better average, I was encouraged to try it. I am loving my new scooter,” he said.

Like Thukral, many two-wheeler users in the city are rushing to auto part shops to get CNG kits for their scooters. Better mileage and cost-effectiveness are inviting a good response, they say.

“Upon hearing that this model is being made available in bike stores, I asked my sister to change her scooter kit to a CNG one. Fortunately, it has given no problems for the one week that we have used it. CNG also has long-term benefits,” said Karan Mehta (29), resident of Ghatkopar.

On January 1, Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) in association with M/s Eco Fuel (Indian Partners of Lovato, Italy) launched two-wheelers fuelled by CNG. While some pizza delivery centres are riding CNG-run scooters, Lovato has been retrofitting many scooters too. “If I was spending Rs 70 for 30 km earlier, with CNG I cover much more distance for the same amount. Not only is it cheap, my scooter is running without hiccups,” said Hardik Mehta (35), a Ghatkopar resident.

“We have received a very good response from people for this initiative. Till now, 1,500 bookings have been made for retrofitting scooters. Slowly, the demand from autoware manufacturers and bike shops will also rise,” said Rizwan Zaveri, spokesperson for Lovato.

“It is an environment friendly gas and thus for any commercial or domestic purpose, it will largely be used. We have also launched a mobile application — MGL Connect Mobile App — to assist consumers find the nearest CNG station in MMR and nearby areas for convenient refuelling,” said an official spokesperson of MGL.

Presently, Mumbai sees the presence of more than 18,00,000 two-wheelers.