CM Fadnavis to launch ‘Transform Maharashtra’ initiative

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will on Monday launch an initiative ‘Transform Maharashtra’ at IIT Bombay’s ‘Mood Indigo’ festival. Under it, the chief minister will address issues related to youth in governance.

The initiative will seek participation from over two lakh students from across 500 colleges. It aims to provide an opportunity to college students to put their heads together and come up with policy and/or programme level solutions to 11 critical challenges being faced by Maharashtra at present.