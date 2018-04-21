CM Fadnavis sets target to train, employ 7.25 lakh youths by 2018

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with industry representatives on Friday and set a target before them to train and employ 7.25 lakh youths by this year. The Centre and the state have together set a target to impart skill development training to 2 crore youths in five years. As part of the drive, Maharashtra has already set its target of 7.25 lakh for 2018, through 135 training institutes bringing in 135 industrial firms.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting on Friday were the new apprenticeship act, registration of industries on government portal, engaging 25 per cent of total human resources on priority, partnership with institutions for evolving basic training and curriculum, keeping in view the requirements of the trade and industry. “The government has focussed on skill development with a two-pronged strategy to impart special training and employment to youths. The partnership with industries that share identical concerns will help go a long way in taking the stated objective ahead,” Fadnavis said.

Speaking about the gaps between demand and supply of skilled skilled workers in industries, he said: “It is our endeavour to see government skill department closely works and coordinates to address this problem. Through vocational specialised courses, we can have a pool of human resources which would cater to exact requirements of trade and industry. It is my appeal that all industries register on our government portal http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in.” The government has convened meetings of all revenue divisions within 15 days for the 36 districts in the state.

