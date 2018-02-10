CM Fadnavis says make voting mandatory

He expressed concerns over increase in criminalisation of elective politics while backing the idea of curbing use of money to win elections. He expressed concerns over increase in criminalisation of elective politics while backing the idea of curbing use of money to win elections.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday that voting for elections in local bodies should be made mandatory. He added that lawmakers should debate on whether the state laws should be amended to make it possible. Fadnavis was speaking at an event organised by the Maharashtra Election Commission on Friday.

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he made a case for holding local body elections at one go, claiming that such a move would bring down poll costs and burden on the administrative machinery and the Election Commission.

He expressed concerns over increase in criminalisation of elective politics while backing the idea of curbing use of money to win elections.

