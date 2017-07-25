CM Fadnavis must help bus service in city, like he did for Nagpur: Mayor

Mahadeshwar has written to the state government asking them to pay their dues worth Rs 3,500 crore to the BMC at the earliest. (File Photo) Mahadeshwar has written to the state government asking them to pay their dues worth Rs 3,500 crore to the BMC at the earliest. (File Photo)

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar Monday said that the BJP-led state government must provide aid to the beleaguered BEST bus service in Mumbai, on the lines of “what was offered in Nagpur”. Senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) administration and committee on Monday met Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and the Mayor to discuss ways to improve the financial stability of the undertaking.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Mahadeshwar said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must help the bus service in Mumbai, like he did for his hometown of Nagpur. “After Nagpur, the state government must also come to the aid of the capital city of the state. They must work towards improving the financial condition of buses run by BEST in Mumbai,” he said.

Mahadeshwar has written to the state government asking them to pay their dues worth Rs 3,500 crore to the BMC at the earliest.

Atul Shah, BJP committee member, said, “The BJP government under the guidance of Fadnavis has facilitated construction of metro and coastal road services to improve connectivity and commute for Mumbaikars. As far as BEST is concerned, the BMC has suggested certain economical decisions for the undertaking, which, if worked upon, can help us deal with losses.” The meeting discussed various steps the BEST could take to curtail losses, including route and fare rationalisation, increasing frequency of buses, controlled recruitment and adoption of technology.

“We could introduce feeder services and lower the minimum fare for the buses. The proposal also looks at increasing the fares of buses for long-distance routes,” a senior BEST official who attended the meeting said. “The undertaking proposed a scheme that would allow employees to opt for voluntary retirement. This is still in discussion,” the official added. The BEST employee union had made a demand to increase their pay scale like those of BMC employees.

However, the BMC has maintained that the undertaking must try cutting down salary incentives and pay scales to receive further aid. “The Shiv Sena believes that the budget of BEST must merge with the BMC. Doing this will offer an equal salary scale to employees of BEST and BMC,” Mahadeshwar added.

“The BEST GM and Commissioner will finalise a proposal which could cut down the operational losses of the undertaking in a meeting to be held soon. The BMC has agreed to help us with capital expenditure in case of buses taken on wet lease,”Anil Kokil, Chairman, BEST said.

