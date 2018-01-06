CM Devendra Fadnavis writes to CJI, seeks appointment of sitting judge

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday wrote to the acting Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, Vijaya Tahilramani, requesting for the appointment of a sitting judge to investigate the Bhima Koregaon incident. The state government is awaiting a response.

After the Bhima Koregaon incident, Fadnavis had announced a judicial probe. A source in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the government wanted the probe to begin right away. “The government wants to start the inquiry into the incident immediately. All logistics and support required for the investigation would be provided by the administration,” the source said.

The chief minister had said: “The investigation would be taken to its logical end to identity the culprits. Action would be taken against those responsible and nobody would be spared.”

