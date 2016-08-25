CM Devendra Fadnavis to invite CSR funds in Mantralaya, aiming to kick start for government village schemes

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will hold a fundraising session in Mantra-laya on Thursday to attract corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the government’s flagship model village scheme.

At least 60 top business leaders from the country have agreed to participate in the initiative, government sources said. Some celebrities from the film fraternity are also expected at the event.

A senior official said that the effort was to rejuvenate the plan to transform villages into model rural neighbourhoods with more funding support.

The state government has reportedly identified a total of 1,000 drought-prone villages mainly located in the Vidarbha and Marathwada belts where it plans to undertake special projects to transform these into model villages. “A special mission will be launched to achieve this. The meeting on Thursday would be a high-level consultation event aimed at involving the corporate sector in the initiative,” said a senior official.

With the debt mounting on the public exchequer, the government is banking on corporate funding to help take this initiative forward. Jalyukta Shivar, another flagship scheme of the BJP government, had earlier received support from the corporate sector.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App