CM Devendra Fadnavis: People’s perception of politicians need to change

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday there is a need to change the perception of politicians in the people’s mind. “Often, it is believed that politicians have to be cunning or street smart but that is not a fact,” he said.

The greater attributes of academic excellence of politicians or their hard work are often underplayed or not considered, he added while addressing a gathering through video conference in Mumbai on Wednesday. The occasion was the launch of the Indian Institute of Democratic Leadership, an initiative of Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini. It is a post graduate programme of nine months with an objective to train students in leadership, politics and governance.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, vice- president of the Prabodhini Mhalgi Trust, said: “The purpose of this academic course for which Rs 2.5 lakh will be charged from students, who will be provided with lodging and boarding, was to develop leadership and give an insight into the sociopolitical realities of India.”

Author Amish Tripathi and Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjay Deshmukh also spoke at the programme.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App