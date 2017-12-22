CM Devendra Fadnavis launches Maharashtra Police Citizen portal, app

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

THE STATE government has come out with a Maharashtra Police Citizen portal and app, a digital platform for registration and tracking of crimes and complaints. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the Home Minister, launched both the portal and the app at a programme here Thursday.

The parent portal offers 24 different services to people, seven of which will be available on the app that can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Among the app services are filing of e-complaints, informing the police station about any matter, tracking the status of the complaint or FIR registered subsequently, information about the accused in a case etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said, “The portal and the app are designed to empower citizens and lend transparency to police administration. With this, anyone can now file a complaint online and get response from the police station concerned without having to visit the police station. This will ensure that no complaint goes unattended. With the tracking facility, the citizens will always monitor the response, thereby bringing complete transparency in the functioning of the police administration.”

Explaining the functioning of the portal and the app, Additional Director General of Police (CID) Sanjay Kumar said, “When the citizen registers a complaint online, the same would be viewed by the police station officer who would check its content to decide his response. It will be then be communicated by an SMS to the complainant and, if necessary, an FIR will be registered on the basis of the complaint. The complainant will be able to continuously track the status of inquiry and other details.”

The CM also released a special edition called ‘Crime In Maharashtra’ on the lines of ‘Crime In India’, recently published by the National Crime Records Bureau.

“The detailed report statistically proves that the rates of various crimes in the state have gone down over the past three years. We have also been able to increase the rate of conviction. The analysis in the publication will further help the police department to improve crime detection and conviction,” Fadnavis said.

Sanjay Kumar said, “Sometimes, exact status of crime doesn’t get correctly stated due to citing of absolute figures. So in this publication we have scientifically interpreted figures in terms of their ratio to population. It gives the rate of crime, which is the real index of measuring crime. We have statistically established that the rate of all major crimes like murder, decoity, robbery, rape etc have gone down.”

The publication claims that the crimes categorised under the Indian Penal Code have gone down by 4.97 per cent from 2015 to 2016. The drop in violent crimes has been 5.97 per cent, property-related crimes 7.49 per cent, atrocities against Scheduled Caste people by 3.52 per cent and atrocities against Scheduled Tribe people by 16.56 per cent.

Of all IPC crimes, probe has been completed in 62.34 cases, of which 59.52 per cent cases have gone upto the chargesheet level.

The publication claims that Maharashtra has registered lesser crimes than the country as a whole. It has gone down in the incidence of crime from 9 in 2015 to 13 in 2016. In the category of murders, Maharashtra stands at third position after UP and Bihar, but the rank goes down to 16 in terms of proportion to population. In crimes against women, the state’s overall rank is 13 in terms of proportion to population. The category of rape has the state on the 15th position in terms of proportion, the report claims.

