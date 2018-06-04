CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights Vadar community’s contributions

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File photo)

A state-level convention of Vadar community was held in Latur district of Marathwada region on Sunday. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who attended the event, said, “The Vadar community has a special place due to its contributions towards building forts in Maharashtra. Hiroji Indalkar, whose name is etched in history for construction of Raigad Fort, needs a special mention in this regard.”

The community, the CM added, has also earned respect in the society for its contributions in the fight against the British rule. At the conclave, members of the community discussed some of their demands — setting up of labour societies and taking ahead their housing projects — with Fadnavis, who assured them of support.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App