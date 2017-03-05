CM Devendra Fadnavis has respected mandate of Mumbaikars, says Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena welcomed the BJP’s decision to not contest the mayoral election and claimed that by doing so Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had respected the mandate given by residents of the city to the Shiv Sena.

Though the decision by the BJP will clear the path for the Sena to install its own mayor, the party is bracing itself for difficult times as it expects the BJP to create hurdles in the smooth functioning of the BMC.

Watch What Else is Making News



“We thank the chief minister for this decision. By doing this, he has respected the mandate that was given to the Sena by the people of Mumbai,” said senior Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Diwakar Raote.

The CM also said the BJP would not take up any post in the country’s richest municipality and would give issue-based support over policies that it believes are good for the city.

The Sena appeared worried at this statement and felt the BJP might try to create hurdles in the effective functioning of the BMC.

“The CM said he would act as a sentinel on the functioning of the BMC. We just want to tell him that he should also keep an eye out on all those who plot to destabilise the development work that the Sena plans to take up,” Raote said.

He also said the Sena had no problems in ensuring transparency in government bodies and had been asking for the same in the functioning of the state government as well.

The Sena had so far the support of 88 corporators while the BJP had the backing of 84 elected representatives.

Some Sena leaders feel that the BJP ploy is to project an image that it is accommodating towards the Sena while at the same time blocking its work in the BMC.

“We believe that the real test for us will begin now. We will always need to watch over our shoulders over what the BJP is doing,” said a senior Shiv Sena leader.

The Sena leadership has not been too jubilant over the BJPs pronouncement and feels that the BJP is only bidding for time to trump the Sena.

“We are happy that a mayor from our party will head the BMC. What the BJP has done is an internal decision of that political party. The Sena will effectively run the executive posts including various committees of the BMC,” said senior Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab.