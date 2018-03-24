CM Devendra Fadnavis brings trust motion in favour of Speaker

Taken aback by the government strategy, top leaders of Congress and NCP expressed anger and disappointment on the floor of the House and outside, as their strategy to get a debate on a no confidence motion against the Speaker was outsmarted by the Fadnavis government. Taken aback by the government strategy, top leaders of Congress and NCP expressed anger and disappointment on the floor of the House and outside, as their strategy to get a debate on a no confidence motion against the Speaker was outsmarted by the Fadnavis government.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday brought a confidence motion in favour of Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde. The confidence motion was put to vote and passed by voice vote in favour of the Speaker. Fadnavis’ confidence motion was seconded by Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The confidence motion was passed even as the Opposition seemed unprepared to counter the government’s tactic.

The developments took the Congress-NCP leaders by surprise. Taken aback by the government strategy, top leaders of Congress and NCP expressed anger and disappointment on the floor of the House and outside, as their strategy to get a debate on a no confidence motion against the Speaker was outsmarted by the Fadnavis government.

Fadnavis said, “The government has the right to bring a confidence motion. The decision is in accordance with the rights guaranteed by the Constitution and the legislature.”

Speaking in the Assembly, he said, “In 2006, former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh had brought a confidence motion and got it passed without opposition’s consent.” The BJP, which was then in the Opposition, had moved a no confidence motion against the government, he said, adding thus there is a precedent of the confidence motion.

Stating there was no violation of rules or anything unethical or unconstitutional, Fadnavis said, “What is wrong in displaying our confidence in the Speaker. As a ruling party we have every right to uphold the dignity of the most coveted post of Speaker.”

In terms of numbers in the Assembly with 288 seats, BJP (122), Shiv Sena (63) were in majority compared to Congress (42) and NCP (41). Of the total 20 MLAs representing smaller parties and independents, almost 12 to 14 were with the BJP.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “We had brought a no-confidence motion against the Speaker on March 5. We expected them to take up and allow a debate on the same. We are not contesting their majority. But we should have been given the right to air our grievances against the Speaker.”

Former speaker and senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil said, “We would press our no-confidence motion on Monday. They government cannot undermine our legitimate right to debate on Speaker’s conduct in the Assembly.” Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “The conduct of the government was dictatorial. It was against democratic rights.”

The opposition leaders wondered why a confidence motion was moved when they (the ruling combine) had the majority in the House. NCP leader in the Assembly, Jayant Patil, said, “The government’s act can be equated to the trivial society politics… Such act of highhandedness cannot be justified and we will continue our protest.”

Upholding their decision, the BJP argued, “The confidence motion was a middle path. If we had allowed a debate against the Speaker, it would have created a dilemma. After attacking the Speaker, how can the opposition members continue to work in the Assembly under the same Speaker. Since BJP and Sena are in majority, there was no question of replacing the Speaker.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App