CM Devendra Fadnavis associates Ambedkar with digital currency

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju at a function organised to mark Buddha Purnima at Gateway of India on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju at a function organised to mark Buddha Purnima at Gateway of India on Wednesday. (Source: Express photo)

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar will soon come to be associated with digital currency on account of the BHIM mobile application, not unlike the manner in which Mahatma Gandhi is now associated with paper currency, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday.

Speaking at a function organised to mark Buddha Purnima and attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju along with several ministers from the Maharashtra cabinet, Fadnavis said, “Like earlier people said ‘Gandhi dena’, colloquially, while referring to paper currency, in future they will say ‘BHIM dena’,” referring to digital currency.

While speaking at the event held at the Gateway of India, Rijiju said while military gains were temporary, spiritual victory was permanent. Rijiju also praised Ambedkar and said “he was like god to him” for being able to fight his circumstances and emerge victorious.

Union minister Ramdas Athawale was also present. He said even when Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes abroad, he proudly says that he is from the land of the Buddha. He added that today there was a need for peace internationally.

He added, “There is also a need of peace between India and Pakistan. Till the time there is no peace between the two countries, there cannot be world peace.”

