CM Fadnavis approves infra projects worth Rs 1,812-crore for Nagpur, Rs 2,595-crore for Pune

Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, got a major boost with the state government giving the nod for a Rs 1,812-crore budget for multiple projects under the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) on Monday. The government also gave the nod for a Rs 2,595-crore budget for the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave his consent for various projects related to township development, drinking water, transport and waste management. Under the NMRDA, the projects included a logistics hub at Amravati Road, project to generate fuel from waste, and a website for artificial intelligence. The state government has made a special provision of Rs 700 crore for the Prime Minister Awas Yojna.

Rs 22.49 crore have been allocated for two water projects, Rs 59.31 crore was sanctioned for development of Telangkhedi, Chhota Tajbaug, Girad, Waki, Aadasa, Dhapewada, and Paradsinga. This religious tourism circuit is part of the national Swadesh Darshan Yojna, which has been undertaken across cities in Maharashtra.

A musical fountain with light, sound and laser multimedia show at Futala lake and Swami Vivekananda memorial at Ambazari garden received a grant of Rs 75 crore.

Under the PMRDA, infrastructure projects which have been fast tracked with financial allocations are Rs 1,235 crore for the Pune Ring Road, Rs 888 crore for the Hingewadi-Shivaji Nagar Pune Metro, Rs 152 crore for Mhalunge township and Rs 125 crore for regional plan for roads. “The purpose of all the projects which have been taken up on priority are aimed at providing better civic amenities for people in Pune and Nagpur,” Fadnavis told the officials.

The Hingewadi-Shivaji Nagar Metro was given the government approval after discussions on the Request for Quotation (RFQ), draft RFQ and draft concession agreements. The Mhalunge-Man TP scheme-1, which entails development of 26.4 million sq ft area for essentially civic amenities would lead to mobilisation of Rs 617 crore. A special purpose vehicle has been set up for PMRDA infra company for implementation of these projects.

Other projects in Pune discussed and streamlined includes flyovers at University junction, land issues for Chatushrungi water project, and housing for Shivaji Nagar police.

