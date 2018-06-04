Cloudy weather,light drizzle likely in next 48 hours: Meteorological Department

With no rain on Sunday, temperature in the city was recorded at 35.2 and 35 degrees Celsius (Representational Image) With no rain on Sunday, temperature in the city was recorded at 35.2 and 35 degrees Celsius (Representational Image)

After the first pre-monsoon showers of Saturday, the Met office has forecast cloudy weather and light drizzle in the city for the next 48 hours. Officials said the city recorded moderate showers in the last 24 hours but monsoon is on scheduled to arrive on June 7.

In the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am Sunday, Santacruz recorded 26.2 mm rainfall, while Colaba saw negligible rain, the official said. With no rain on Sunday, temperature in the city was recorded at 35.2 and 35 degrees Celsius at Santacruz and Colaba, respectively, above the normal mark with minimum temperature up to 23 and 27.2 degrees Celsius. While humidity level were similar to previous days.

