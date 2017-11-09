Closed runway, poor weather skyrocket airfares to Delhi

FLYERS TO the national capital were forced to reschedule their travel as airfares between Mumbai and Delhi spiked several times Wednesday. Closure of one of the runways at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and poor weather conditions affected at least 30 per cent of the operations at the airport.

Popular air travel booking websites said the last-minute fares between the cities skyrocketed as a result of the supply crunch. The maximum fare on different booking websites showed one-way tickets on the Mumbai-Delhi route Wednesday starting at Rs 24,000 and going up to over Rs 1 lakh for a non-stop flight.

On Wednesday afternoon, the airfare on Cleartrip, a ticket booking website, the highest airfare for a direct flight from Mumbai to Delhi was Rs 1,06,359.

Balu Ramachandran, head, air and distribution, Cleartrip, said: “Mumbai-Delhi is among the busiest air routes in the country from both leisure and corporate travel perspectives. The runway closure (in Delhi) resulted in reduced flights and hence operating flights have high load factor. The last-minute fares skyrocketed as a result of this supply crunch.”

He added that there was a drop in the bookings from Delhi compared to the daily average. “We see a 4.9 per cent drop in bookings for air travel originating in Delhi between November 7 and 10. There is also a 5 per cent increase in cancellations,” said Ramachandran.

On Wednesday afternoon, travel portals were offering flights with one or more stops between the two metros for Rs 15,500-Rs 25,000. While the flying time between Delhi and Mumbai is under two hours, the connecting flights complete the journey in over five hours. Booking a Delhi-Mumbai ticket on Wednesday afternoon for a direct flight Thursday costs between Rs 19,600 and Rs 29,000.

The GMR-led Delhi International Aviation Limited (DIAL) had issued an official statement last week announcing the closure of the runway. “IGI Airport’s runway 11/29 will remain closed from 12 am on November 7 to 7 am November 10,” DIAL said in its press statement. “The runway will be shut for maintenance work and the other two runways, 10/28 and 09/27, will take its load. During the maintenance, the airfield capacity will be lowered to 45 Air Traffic Movements (ATM) per hour,” it added.

“There has been a surge in the last-minute fares for flying in and out of Delhi as the longest runway of IGI airport remains shut due to maintenance for three days. The number of flights in and out of Delhi have reduced and passengers are left with fewer flying options. Hence, the increased demand has led to a rise in the airfares. The fares will come back to normal once the runway is restored,” added Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Passengers travelling to Delhi from Mumbai have claimed changes in their travelling plans to avoid paying the exorbitant fares. “As I had to urgently travel to Delhi this week, I preferred a Rajdhani train over a flight. Though the journey time is long, I am not being asked to pay a bomb,” said Shriya Kumar, a passenger.

The inclement weather in Delhi, which include a rise in smog due to pollution, has further affected the schedule of the flights. The Delhi airport is expected to see 800 flights per day instead of the nearly 1,100 flights it handles usually.

“The runway closure has led to travel disruption for the next two days and travellers are postponing their travel plans by a few days to avoid paying exorbitant fares. As for the smog, we have not seen any impact on the forward bookings,” said John Nair, head business travel, Cox & Kings Limited.

The AQI in the city was moderate on Wednesday at 106. Compared to Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, Mumbai had the least polluted air.

