Maharashtra: Close Sena-BJP fight expected in Palus-Kadegaon by-election

Two days after the Congress announced Vishwajeet Kadam as their official candidate for the Assembly by-election for Palus-Kadegaon seat in Sangli district, the BJP declared Sangramsingh Deshmukh as their candidate. The formal decision was taken on Wednesday.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of senior Congress leader and former minister Patangrao Kadam. As expected, the Congress has fielded Vishwajeet Kadam, his son. Political managers in the Congress and BJP said that it would be close contest between the Congress and the BJP.

Deshmukh is the zilla parishad president of the BJP. Vishwajeet Kadam has established himself as a youth Congress leader. Apart from his own political credentials, the Congress expects the sympathy factor to work in his favour.

Patangrao Kadam had close association with this constituency since 1985. The six-term leader was also a cabinet minister in the Congress-NCP government for 15 years.

