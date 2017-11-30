Clean coastline its ‘top priority’, BMC to appoint new contractors, begin drive from Khar, Santacruz

Civic body has started clearing the garbage after local MLA and corporator set a three-day deadline. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Civic body has started clearing the garbage after local MLA and corporator set a three-day deadline. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

To ensure that the coastline in Mumbai is clean, the Brihan-mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has put beach cleaning on top of its agenda. A drive will begin from the beaches of Khar and Santacruz, according to officials.

The BMC, as part of its newly announced beach cleaning drive, will appoint new contractors for the exercise. After Khar and Santacruz, the drive will cover the beaches of Juhu, Shivaji Park and Girgaum. According to officials of the solid waste management (SWM) department, a large amount of mud and debris gather on the coast along with sea waste and plastic wrappers, bottles and other garbage. “The mud and sea waste make it difficult to clean these beaches, and to address this issue, we will be appointing new contractors to carry out beach cleaning on regular basis,” said an official of the SWM.

The move was influenced by the beach cleaning activities carried out by lawyer and activist, Afroz Shah, who, along with volunteers had cleaned up the Versova beach, which was once dubbed as the dirtiest beach in the city. The lead was taken by the H west (Bandra west, Khar) ward to start the cleaning drive on the coastlines in its jurisdiction.

Measures such as proper disposal of garbage, creating awareness about waste management, and cleaning will be part of the drive. “The drive will help maintain the pristine glory of the beaches of Mumbai. The cleaning will begin soon on regular basis, to ensure beaches are well maintained,” said an official of H west ward.

Along with H west ward, contractors have also been appointed to maintain Juhu, Dadar, Shivaji Park and Girgaum coastlines. Besides, the civic body was also looking at cleaning and beautifying small beaches like Waring Pada and Chimbai in Bandra, said officials of H west ward.

