Civic polls: Shiva Sena prepares to shortlist 227 candidates

EVEN as the Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party initiated talks Monday for a pre-poll alliance ahead of the BMC elections, the Shiv Sena, wary of a last-minute collapse of negotiations over seat-sharing, is readying to shortlist candidates for all 227 electoral wards. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray Monday interviewed prospective party candidates from areas such as Dadar, Mahim, Lalbaug-Parel, Sewri and Worli. Party leaders said the interviews of ticket seekers commenced last week. “Uddhav, along with senior party leaders, have been interviewing the candidates and interacting with shakha-level office-bearers. He asks about the party’s chances in every ward. If a particular seat is currently represented by a BJP corporator, he asks why we should seek to contest from there, etc,” said a shakha pramukh who was part of Monday’s discussions.

Another Sena leader said Uddhav was also asking multiple contenders for one ward to come up with a consensus candidate. “Since there are many candidates for each ward, he is asking all of them to unanimously suggest one name. Else, they are being told that they must work to ensure victory for a candidate nominated by the party,” said the leader.

The move to arrive at a choice through democratic means, wherever possible, appears to be aimed at pacifying possible rebels, ensuring that they work for the official candidate.

Another senior Sena leader said the exercise aimed to prepare the cadre to contest all 227 wards in the eventuality of the leaders of both parties failing to thrash out a pre-poll alliance. “This is basically to avoid the repeat of the 2014 Assembly polls wherein the BJP broke the alliance a day before the filing of nominations. At that time, we were caught completely unprepared. We don’t want to commit the same mistake this time,” said the leader.

When one prospective candidate from the eastern suburbs raised an issue about BJP leaders making allegations against the Sena, Uddhav reportedly replied that the party’s performance in the BMC polls would “automatically silence them”.

A Sena leader said Uddhav had been saying the Sena’s contest would be with the BJP. “He emphasised that the BJP’s growth had damaged the Sena in the last two years. He also discussed how the Sena had received step-motherly treatment in the state government. He also mentioned that even the previous Congress-NCP government was open to the Sena’s suggestions while the current government was not,” said a leader who was present at one of the meetings on Monday.

So far, interviews of prospective candidates from the western and eastern suburbs are complete. Party leaders said interviews of aspirants from south Mumbai division would be conducted in a day or two.