Civic Polls: Elections bring glimmer of hope to ‘dumping ground’ Diva

Diva, located barely 22 kilometres from Mumbai, presents a tale of heavy odds people face in fulfilling their basic needs. The locals, mostly migrants who came here with the desire to earn big in Mumbai, have compromised their basic human needs and dignity for a place to live in. Struggling to make ends meet, most have taken shelter in illegal buildings, which are structurally not so sound. “Nearly 80 per cent of the structures in Diva are illegal,” admitted a town planner with the Thane municipality in whose jurisdiction the region falls.

With the township getting drinking water for 10 minutes every two-three days, families have a daily struggle to arrange for drinking water supply. Among the least developed regions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Diva also serves as a dumping ground for 750 tonne waste collected daily from everywhere in Thane. While this has compounded health troubles for the residents here, locals complain that there is no public health care facility in the region. Such is the state of affairs that some of the families reside in illegally built chawls situated on the plots that are also used for dumping activity. When The Indian Express visited the locality, it even found a private school functioning right next to a dumping site.

But the upcoming elections for the Thane municipality have brought a glimmer of ‘hope’ to this ‘neverland.’ With 11 crucial seats up for grabs in the region, political parties have been selling development promises to the local voter. However, for the 11 seats, only about 55,000 are eligible to exercise their franchise, while the total population estimate for the region is about 5 lakh.

Said a political analyst, “Most of the parties see voters here as being transferable and are aggressively wooing them.” As campaigning for the February 21 polls nears the end, parties and their candidates have only intensified their pitch. In the main marketplace, rickshaws and mobile trucks carrying messages of various parties have been doing the rounds in the last few days, confirmed Vishwajeet Gupta, a local. Political flags have been put up everywhere.

“Diva was represented by just two seats in the 2007 civic poll. This has now increased to 11,” the political analyst said, explaining reasons for the heightened political activity in the belt. Leaving no stone unturned, the Bharatiya Janata Party even got its principal vote gatherer, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to campaign in the region last week. The CM doled out big promises, offering to even ‘adopt’ the locality. He made promises of resolving the drinking water issue, legalising illegal buildings and shutting down dumping activity in a year’s time if his party was given a chance to represent the region. “No other CM has ever visited the region. We are committed to resolving the local issues,” said party’s candidate Adesh Bhagat.

The Shiv Sena (SS), on the other hand, which is the firm favourite for a win in the Thane civic poll, has countered Fadnavis’s campaign, and has been trying to convince the local electorate that “they would be better served if they remained loyal to the SS.”

Sitting corporator Shailesh Patil, who was earlier with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena but switched over to join the SS six months ago, said, “We have already made a Rs 30 crore budgetary provision for infrastructure upgrade and water facilities in Diva. The implementation may have been delayed due to imposition of the model code of conduct, but it will begin soon after the elections,” he said. “The CM is just dangling a carrot. If he wants to stop dumping activity here, why does he not issue orders now. He is the head of the state, who can stop him?” Patil added.

Nationalist Congress Party’s candidate Vijay Bhoir, meanwhile, accused both the SS and the BJP of “misleading the people.” Bhoir said, “They have enjoyed power in the Thane municipality for over 25 years. But Diva was completely ignored. There is no drainage, no connectivity, inadequate water supply, no public transport. They have failed to develop public reservations, which has led to illegal constructions,” said Bhoir.

Umesh Karalkar, 25, whose family was earlier staying in Jogeshwari’s Majaswadi, said, “We came here four years ago in search of a piece of land we could call our own. But survival here has been tough.” Karalkar’s family resides in an illegally built chawl next to a dumping site. “Our children often fall sick due to inhalation of gaseous discharge from the adjoining dumping yard. There is no public healthcare facility too while private healthcare is unaffordable.”

The electorate is made up of original inhabitants from the agri-community, and migrants from Konkan and North India. While the former segment has traditionally backed the Shiv Sena, it is the migrant vote that each party is keenly wooing.