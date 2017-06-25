Civic employees to wear LED badges with cleanliness messages

The unique initiative is to be launched from next week. The unique initiative is to be launched from next week.

In an effort to make people more sensitive about the issue of cleanliness, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to make its staff from the solid waste management (SWM) department sport digital LED badges, that will flash cleanliness messages. The unique initiative is to be launched from next week.

Officials from the civic body’s B ward office said they were planning to purchase around 100 badges, which would be given to junior observers and mukadams of the SWM department. “Since there is a need to sensitise people about cleanliness in the city, we have come up with the idea of digital LED badges. These badges are similar to names plates worn by people in uniform. They will have four cleanliness messages running continuously,” said Udaykumar Shiroorkar, assistant commissioner of B ward.

Shiroorkar said the LED badges would attract people’s attention.“The idea behind choosing the digital LED badges is that they will stand out in the crowd. The staff that goes on field every day will wear them. It will work as a deterrent as people will know that civic staff is keeping a watch on them,” he added. Senior officials from the ward would also wear the badges to create more awareness, Shiroorkar said.

The badges will bear messages such as keep your city clean, don’t defecate in the open, don’t throw garbage on roads, etc, said an official. “We can change the messages after a few days using computers,” the official added. The civic body’s move comes after its ranking in the clean cities list dropped to the 29th position in May, from 10th last year under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan survey.

The BMC has blamed residents for it, saying they gave the civic body a poor rating, which was one of the three criteria in the evaluation process for the ranking. The official further said the SWM staff would be asked to fine people littering the city and defecating in the open. Recently, the civic body had decided to give SWM staff powers to fine people.

