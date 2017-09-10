Civic chief asks officials to take waste segregation project to slums

Mumbai Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta (File) Mumbai Municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta (File)

AFTER ISSUING notices to 3,084 housing societies and commercial establishments in the city, the BMC has taken its waste segregation project to the slums. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed all assistant municipal commissioners (AMCs) from the city’s 24 administrative wards on Friday to take special efforts for waste collection and segregation at ward levels.

A senior civic official confirmed the information, adding that Mehta has directed all the AMCs who have major slums within their jurisdiction to manage garbage disposal within the slums. Emphasising on waste segregation and, subsequently, better waste management, Mehta had earlier asked AMCs to decentralise waste management, and submit a blueprint of the work to the headquarters.

Following this, the ward officers who have major slums areas or maximum slum pockets within their jurisdiction have started awareness drives about waste segregation in their respective wards. M-East ward (Chembur-Govandi) has over 88 per cent of slum population. However, at present, it has only three small waste segregation centres — a large unit at Shatabdi Hospital and a dry waste collection van.

H-East ward (Bandra East) has about 70 per cent of slum population. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Alka Sasane said, “There are 30 waste collection vans for door-to-door waste collection. We have even trained a few NGO personnel to help us create awareness about starting compost pits in the slum itself.” Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G North (Dharavi) Ramakant Biradar said, “About 55 per cent of the ward’s population lives in slums. The entire Dharavi slum is covered in G north. This particular area needs to be dealt with very tactfully.”

G North ward already has a waste segregation centre and a composting unit in place. However, there are plans to set up two more. Meanwhile, of the 5,304 housing societies (generating 100 kg of wet waste daily or having over 20,000 sq metres) in Mumbai, only 234 have already started segregating waste at their level.

The BMC wards officers will soon issue notices to such housing societies. As many as 3,084 housing societies/commercial establishments have already been issued notices to start segregating and composting wet waste by October 2. The societies have been warned that unless segregated, the waste will not be cleared.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App