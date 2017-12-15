Civic bypolls: Sena and BJP win a ward each

Following a court case in one of the wards and bypoll in another, Shiv Sena has gained a seat, while the BJP held on to another seat in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the feuding parties have been scrambling to increase their share of seats, the current score stands at 85 (Shiv Sena) and 83 (BJP).

In November, BMC had declared bypolls in two areas — ward no 21 (Kandivali) and ward no. 62 (Oshiwara) that were scheduled for December 13. While ward no. 21 was left vacant after the death of senior BJP corporator Shailaja Girkar, ward no 62 was vacant as independent corporator Changez Multani was disqualified after his caste certificate was declared invalid.

In August this year, the District Caste Scrutiny Committee (DCSC) had declared Other Backward Class (OBC) certificate submitted by Multani as invalid. Multani had submitted his caste certificate after his ward in Oshiwara was reserved for OBC candidate, it was challenged by activist Asad Patel. Multani then challenged DCSC’s decision in Bombay High Court. However, the HC too held his certificate invalid, following which a disqualification notice was issued to Multani by the BMC.

The seat has been vacant since then. While the second runners-up in the ward was Shiv Sena’s two-time corporator Raju Pednekar, Congress was hopeful of winning the seat, which is a Muslim-dominated area. However, the bypolls in ward no. 62 were put off after the Shiv Sena approached the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay.

The Sena had been demanding that the State Election Commission declare the runner-up, party leader Raju Pednekar, as the winner after Multani’s disqualification. Pednekar had approached the HC and obtained a stay order on the bypoll. He also challenged Multani’s win in February 2017 in the Small Causes court. In HC, Pednekar submitted that since his plea before the Small Causes court was still being heard, the bypoll could not be held for the same ward till the court delivered its verdict in the matter. On Wednesday, the court gave a verdict in Pednekar’s favour, following which Pednekar was declared as corporator of ward 62.

Meanwhile, the results of the bypoll in ward no 21 was declared on Thursday. Deceased BJP corporator’s daughter-in-law Pratibha Girkar won the seat with 9,591 votes while runner-up Neelam Madale of Congress got 1984 votes. The bypoll in the ward was called following Girkar’s death due to a cardiac arrest on September 10.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App