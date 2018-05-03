BMC ties up with Bharat Petroleum for MRI at Rs 50

The facility kickstarted in April is currently functional in KEM and Sion hospitals. (Representational Image) The facility kickstarted in April is currently functional in KEM and Sion hospitals. (Representational Image)

PATIENTS in major hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) can now undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) test for just Rs 50, following an agreement between the civic body and the Bharat Petroleum under corporate social responsibility. The facility kickstarted in April is currently functional in KEM and Sion hospitals. Nair hospital’s MRI facility remains defunct following an accident in January that led to the death of a 31-year-old garment salesman in the MRI room.

Until Wednesday, KEM hospital had facilitated MRI at a concessional rate of Rs 50 for 365 patients. On Wednesday, Chembur resident Heena Bhalerao underwent a brain MRI for Rs 50. Her husband Anil Bhalerao, an auto-rickshaw driver, said he had applied for the scan on April 28. “She delivered our twins and suffered post delivery complications. Her blood pressure remains high and she is suffering from epilepsy,” Anil said.

Like Heena, Rajwanti Kori, a Prabhadevi resident, applied for an MRI at concessional rates. The 70-year-old suffers from spinal injury. “Doctors said there is a need to do an MRI of the brain to understand if she has any brain disorder. The cost in private hospital is very high,” said Karan Kori, her grandson. Kori’s application was analysed and approved by medical social work department for the MRI scan at low cost.

“This is for only poor patients who cannot afford MRI tests. Under the agreement, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will pay Rs 2,450 and the patient will pay Rs 50 for the test. The amount will go to BMC,” said Dr Avinash Supe, director of tertiary care services in the BMC. While MRI tests cost Rs 7,00-8,000 in private diagnostic centres, government hospitals charge between Rs 2,000-3,000. The three major hospitals of BMC — KEM, Sion and Nair — record about 250 MRI scans every month. In a year, about 3,000 MRI scans are conducted in all three hospitals.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App