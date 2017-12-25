Civic and excise officials wait for decision of state government on Panvel liquor ban

Days after the Panvel Municipal Corporation passed a resolution to ban the sale of liquor in its jurisdiction, municipal officials and representatives of the Excise Department remain unsure about when the ban will kick in.

Officials from the Excise Department said that it was not yet clear how this decision would be implemented. “This is for the first time that a civic body has passed such a resolution. So we are not sure whether the state government will take a decision at its level or ask the district collector to conduct polls in the wards,” said an excise official, adding that if polling is conducted on the subject in all wards, it would require 50 per cent votes in favour of the liquor ban for it to come into force.

Sudhir Pokale, excise inspector for Panvel, said if the decision was implemented, it would impact around 250 outlets in the Panvel civic body’s jurisdiction, involving a revenue loss of Rs 150 crore annually.

The issue of a liquor ban has its history in the Kharghar area, which had a ban on the sale of liquor since 2008, when the area was still governed by a gram panchayat. Once Kharghar became part of the newly-formed Panvel municipality in October 2016, local residents raised the issue of continuing the liquor ban, with political parties, who had an eye on the civic polls in May this year, supporting their demand.

In August, Pritam Mhatre, opposition leader and corporator of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), moved a motion in the civic body demanding that the liquor ban continue in the Kharghar area. The general body asked the civic administration to come up with a concrete proposal elaborating the legal aspects of the same. Arvind Mhatre, a PWP corporator, raised the issue last Monday, and was supported by the BJP, who said that there should be a liquor ban in the entire municipal corporation area, not just Kharghar. The proposal was passed unanimously.

Currently, three districts in Maharashtra — Wardha, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur — are officially dry districts where there is a total ban on the sale, purchase, production and consumption of liquor. The liquor ban in Chandrapur district was announced by the state government in January 2015, and has been in effect since April 2015. The ban in Wardha is closely linked with Mahatma Gandhi, whose ashram is situated in Sevagram. The state government declared a ban in Gadchiroli in 1992 due to public outcry over the growing Naxal movement.

Sources in the Panvel civic body said that they would now send the resolution to the state government for its decision.

Sanjay Jadhav, a member of the Sangharsh Samiti for a liquor ban in Kharghar, welcomed the decision, saying that it should be implemented immediately. “It is good that our view of banning liquor in Kharghar has been accepted by the civic body for the entire region. But, we feel that the resolution could be a farce. Implementation will be key,” said Jadhav.

Sangita Mhatre, a resident of Kharghar, agreed with the decision. “The local youths had spent lots of money on liquor and dance bars around a decade ago. It had led to lot of domestic violence issues and some diseases. Many families were ruined back then, and so it is a much-needed decision,” she said.

Vivek Patil, a leader of the PWP, said Panvel and the surrounding areas had become a hub of dance bars and liquor businesses around 2005.

“We were always in favour banning liquor, and the state government should take a decision on the lines of Chandrapur district to implement it immediately. Also, the BJP corporators should shut down at least their own liquor shops on moral grounds,” said Patil.

Dayanand Shetty, president of the Navi Mumbai Hotel Association, said that they were studying the legal aspects of the issue. “This is another shock after the ban on liquor shops in a 500-meter radius from highways. With an international airport coming up, it will impact the tourism industry,” said Shetty.

