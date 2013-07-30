citybriefs: Man held for raping stepdaughter

A 42-year-old man was arrested by Dombivali police Monday for allegedly raping his 12-year-old stepdaughter in their Thakurli residence on July 1 after giving her sedatives. The accused allegedly tried to rape her again Sunday,after which she approached police. The accused was jailed for raping the girl two years ago. Police said the girls mother married the accused after separating from her husband. The girl was then 2. Rajan Ghule,assistant commissioner of police,said the girls mother faught with her husband after the July 1 rape but he threatened to kill her and her three daughters.

Actor Manoj Kumar discharged from hospital

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar,who was admitted in Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital for gall bladder surgery,was discharged Monday afternoon. Doctors said he has been advised bed rest for a week.

