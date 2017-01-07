City will have no space left in five years if parking not regulated: Bombay HC

Pointing to the need for a comprehensive parking policy for the city, the High Court Friday said if the situation was not controlled, there would be no space in Mumbai in another five years.

A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Janhit Manch seeking regulation of traffic in Mumbai.

“In Bombay, after five years, you won’t have room to go. This is a very serious issue. Even the footpaths are taken over by hawkers. Wherever you have a policy you don’t implement it,” the court said.