City should have four waste dumping sites: Bombay HC to BMC

The Bombay High Court Friday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to identify and set up multiple sites for processing waste in Mumbai. It also told the civic body to ensure segregation of waste at the source. A division bench of Chief Justice Manjula Chellur and Justice N M Jamdar was hearing several petitions pertaining to the Kanjurmarg dumping ground, including one by the Kannamwar CGHS Association.

The residents of the area have approached court over the stench from the dumping ground. “Ideally, in a city like Mumbai, there should be four main sites — one each in north, south, east and west regions. Nowadays, one sees garbage dumped on the roadside itself,” Chief Justice Chellur said.

BMC counsel Anil Sakhare told the court that the civic body had identified a few sites in the city and was awaiting a final decision from the state government. The court also asked the civic body to create awareness among residents and take steps to segregate dry and wet waste at the source. To this, Sakhare said the corporation was issuing notices to housing societies, asking them to separate waste. The court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 20.

