City may get first ‘green’ fire station in south Mumbai

THE Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed the first ‘green fire station’ at Priyadarshani Park in the city. Officials from the fire brigade said the station would be made of bamboo and be surrounded by trees and creepers. “Nepean Sea Road, which has a large number of highrises, has seen many fire incidents.

At present, Nepean Sea Road and Pedder Road do not have a single fire station. So, it takes longer to reach an affected spot during a fire call. A fire station in the area is much needed to enable speedy response from our side,” said a fire officer. The fire officer said Nepean Sea Road witnessed 495 fire incidents, including major fires, in the past five years. “These incidents include a serious fire call at Mont Blanc, in which seven people died.

In another incident at Trupti Apartment on the Nepean Sea Road, 30 people were rescued,” added the officer, stating that as per the guidelines laid down by the Standing Fire Advisory Council, there should be a fire station at every 10.36 square kilometres in the city.

The civic body had reserved an area of 4098.52 square metres for a fire station in Priyadarshani Park in the 1991 Development Plan (DP). It has continued the same reservation in the proposed 2014-2034 DP. “Its implementation was delayed due to litigation. On June 5, the HC dismissed a PIL against the reservation for the fire station made on the plot,” said a civic official.

The official further said the Malabar Hill Citizen Forum has again moved court against a notice issued to them by the BMC for handing over the the 4098.52 sqm plot given to them for maintenance. The Bombay High Court heard the petition on Monday and observed that the area was in need of a fire station, the civic official said.

