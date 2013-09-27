Presents Latest News

City briefs

BMC standing committee chairman Rahul Shewale wrote to the civic administration Friday demanding the waiver of all penalties imposed on Ganpati mandals

Written by Express News Service | Published: September 27, 2013 1:26 am
Waive all penalties on Ganesh mandals

MUMBAI: BMC standing committee chairman Rahul Shewale wrote to the civic administration Friday demanding the waiver of all penalties imposed on Ganpati mandals that violated civic rules during Ganeshotsav. If BMC can write off penalty on Mumbai marathon,it should consider the mandals case too, said Shewale.

Abhay Deols SUV stolen

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deols Pajero was allegedly stolen from Santacruz early Thursday. Police said he had parked his car close to his building on Wednesday night. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspect, said Arun Jadhav,senior inspector.

Yuva Sena senate members protest at fee revision meet

Mumbai: Senate members from Yuva Sena staged a protest at a fee revision meeting at Mumbai University Thursday,demanding inclusion of their suggestions in the report. Senate member Dilip Karande of Yuva Sena said,The report must include norms such as having a full-time principal and filling up of 100 per cent faculty positions.

