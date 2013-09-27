City briefs

Waive all penalties on Ganesh mandals

MUMBAI: BMC standing committee chairman Rahul Shewale wrote to the civic administration Friday demanding the waiver of all penalties imposed on Ganpati mandals that violated civic rules during Ganeshotsav. If BMC can write off penalty on Mumbai marathon,it should consider the mandals case too, said Shewale.

Abhay Deols SUV stolen

Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deols Pajero was allegedly stolen from Santacruz early Thursday. Police said he had parked his car close to his building on Wednesday night. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspect, said Arun Jadhav,senior inspector.

Yuva Sena senate members protest at fee revision meet

Mumbai: Senate members from Yuva Sena staged a protest at a fee revision meeting at Mumbai University Thursday,demanding inclusion of their suggestions in the report. Senate member Dilip Karande of Yuva Sena said,The report must include norms such as having a full-time principal and filling up of 100 per cent faculty positions.

