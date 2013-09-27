City briefs

Waive all penalties on Ganesh mandals
MUMBAI: BMC standing committee chairman Rahul Shewale wrote to the civic administration Friday demanding the waiver of all penalties imposed on Ganpati mandals that violated civic rules during Ganeshotsav. If BMC can write off penalty on Mumbai marathon,it should consider the mandals case too, said Shewale.
Abhay Deols SUV stolen
Mumbai: Actor Abhay Deols Pajero was allegedly stolen from Santacruz early Thursday. Police said he had parked his car close to his building on Wednesday night. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspect, said Arun Jadhav,senior inspector.
Yuva Sena senate members protest at fee revision meet
Mumbai: Senate members from Yuva Sena staged a protest at a fee revision meeting at Mumbai University Thursday,demanding inclusion of their suggestions in the report. Senate member Dilip Karande of Yuva Sena said,The report must include norms such as having a full-time principal and filling up of 100 per cent faculty positions.
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App