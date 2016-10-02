CII launches ‘Phenk Mat Mumbai’ campaign to maintain cleanliness in city

Confederation of Indian Industry. Confederation of Indian Industry.

TAKING forward the cause of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) launched a social-awareness campaign on maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in the city by bringing about a behavioural change among Mumbaikars on Saturday.

The project has been taken up in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state government.

Termed as the “Phenk Mat Mumbai”, the year-long campaign will involve educating the youth and train them to create awareness in the society about implementing clean habits. Students from city schools, from classes VII and IX, junior colleges and degree colleges will take part in the campaign as the brand ambassadors.

Speaking at the launch event, Arun Nanda, Chairman of the CII WR Taskforce on Swachh Bharat, said, “I believe that children are key influencers of society and we have thus picked them to be our brand ambassadors in the campaign.”

