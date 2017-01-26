CIDCO floats tender to develop Phase 2 of Central Park in Kharghar

Phase 1 of the Central Park. (Source: Narendra Vasakar) Phase 1 of the Central Park. (Source: Narendra Vasakar)

THE CITY and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) floated a tender last week to develop the second phase of a Central Park in Kharghar. According to the officials from CIDCO, it has earmarked at least 80 hectare for the Central Park in Sectors 23, 24 and 25 in Kharghar. Of 80 hectare, phase I of the park, on around 25 hectares, was developed and thrown open to the public in 2010. Among the facilities it offers are musical instruments, a children’s park and an amphitheatre.

“Now, we want to develop the second phase of the Central Park which we have designed on the lines of London’s Hyde Park and New York’s Central Park. But our attempt is not to emulate these historic parks, it is to create a park which is in tune with the ethos of Navi Mumbai,” said an official.

The second phase which will cover at least 55 hectare area would be developed on a Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. “The work involves the conceptualisation, designing, construction, maintenance for certain years and then handing it over to the CIDCO. The facilities are likely to be developed on the lines of Essel World or Imagica in Khopoli and may have roller coaster slides, a Ferris wheel, miniatures of the historic forts in the state or heritage buildings in the country,” explained the official.

The official added that they are hoping to get theme based ideas from the bidders and the final call would be taken considering all the ideas. “It virtually creates a green link between the hills dotting Kharghar and the creek, while a natural channel runs from hills to creek with fully grown trees,” said Dr Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer of CIDCO.