Church of St Andrew to kick off celebrations with Andrean Fair

A three-day carnival of music, food, shopping and amusement park rides will see revellers head to Bandra where the Church of St Andrew will kick off celebrations of its anniversary with the Andrean Fair. While the Andrean Fair

has been a part of Bandra’s cultural scene for decades, the year 2015 is special, marking the beginning of the

400th anniversary of the formation of the Parish of St Andrew’s Church.

The church structure was built in the year 1600, though it was only in 1616 that it was conferred the status of a parish. The milestone is to be celebrated through the coming year, culminating in December 2016.

Among the bands and solo artistes set to perform at the fair are high-energy pop-rock band ‘The Other People’ and Mumbai’s rock-n-roll stalwarts ‘Victor and The Crowns’. Renowned vocalist Samantha Edwards, who incidentally belongs to the St Andrew’s Parish, will also perform.

Other artistes include Raaga Trippin, a unique a-cappella group that uses no musical instruments, ‘Clayton Hogermeer and Band’, a folk-inspired vocalist-songwriter.

Traditional food from the bylanes of Bandra will also be on offer, alongside Italian, Mexican, Middle Eastern,

Chinese and Indian favourites. A bustling flea market with pop-up shops for jewellery, handicraft and clothes is on the cards as well.

“I am delighted to see the Andrean Fair in its brand new avatar, with people from across Bandra coming together to participate and help with the organisation of this event,” said Fr Caesar D’Mello, parish priest of St Andrew’s Church.

Launched in the 1960s as a fundraiser event for Holy Family Hospital, the Andrean Fair is this year witnessing the youth of the Parish collaborating with the Andrean Cultural Committee to completely revamp the event. The flea market, the musical events and the food stalls are part of the new initiatives.

Fr D’Mello said other cultural activities, inter-religious dialogues, spiritual and social outreach programmes as well as youth engagement events will also be held.

During the coming year, there will also be the unveiling of a commemorative stamp and a historical volume documenting the growth of this parish. The fair is to be held from November 27 to November 29 at St Andrew’s High School.

