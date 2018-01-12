Chopper with CM Fadnavis, Nitin Gadkari lands in 2nd attempt after pilot spots hanging cable

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar ) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Source: Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar )

A helicopter carrying Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari landed in the second attempt on Thursday after the pilot spotted a hanging cable and aborted landing the first time. The BJP leaders were on their way to attend an event on Mira Road near Mumbai when the incident took place. This is fifth incident since last year when a chopper carrying Fadnavis has had trouble while flying.

“The CM was on his way to inaugurate a school in Mira Bhayander. The helicopter was slated to land on the school premises but while landing, the pilot spotted a wire and pulled the chopper back. The pilot reportedly found a hanging cable. In the second attempt, he landed the chopper safely at a nearby spot,” a senior state government official said.

Fadnavis then took a vehicle to his destination to attend the party programme. A probe has been ordered into the incident, an official said.

“The pilot of the chopper has informed us that he made a safe landing. We suspect that the presence of some cable wires from buildings in the area came in the way. This further makes the need of helipad policy for the state government important,” Valsa Nair, the civil aviation secretary, Maharashtra government, said. The government is drafting its own civil aviation policy that will include guidelines on helipad locations in the state.

Last December, a twin-engine helicopter ferrying Fadnavis to Aurangabad made a precautionary landing within seconds of take-off due to overload.

