Chira Bazaar’s fisherwomen refuse to shift for Metro 3

Fisherwomen in Chira Bazaar, Kalbadevi, have refused to move to the alternate location provided to them to make way for the construction of the Metro 3 line. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation has made arrangements for fishmongers to move to a nearby dilapidated school, Bangali Shala. But after visiting the location last week, the women found it unsuitable for their business.

“In Chira Bazaar, at least 90-95 women sit to do business, but the new location has arrangements for only 45 women,” said Anita Nakhwa, President of the Chira Bazaar Machli Vikrata Mandal. The women expressed unhappiness with the poor ventilation in the area, which they said caused two women to faint.

They say the new location does not have toilets, electricity or water supply. The place also has no facility to ice and store the fish they are unable to sell in the day for use the next day. Others say the new place’s location opposite a burial ground is inauspicious.

