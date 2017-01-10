Chintan Upadhyay seeks court permission to allow brother to operate bank account

ARTIST CHINTAN Upadhyay, booked for the murder of his wife Hema and lawyer Harish Bhambhani, approached court Monday, seeking permission to execute a power of attorney to his brother for a savings account and a locker. Upadhyay, who is currently in judicial custody, filed an application before the Dindoshi sessions court for use of his bank account in a private bank as well as a locker connected to it in a branch in Delhi. His plea says since his arrest on December 22, 2015, he has not been able to manage or handle his bank account. He urged the court to allow him to execute documents to enable his brother to operate the account.

The prosecution objected, fearing destruction or tampering of evidence if permission was granted. The reply filed by the prosecution states there is no such provision in law to allow such grant of power of attorney. It also states there is a possibility that any evidence present in the locker can be destroyed or tampered with. The court is yet to pass an order on the plea.

The Kandivali police had found two bodies in cardboard boxes in a nullah in their jurisdiction. The bodies were identified as those of artist Hema and her lawyer. The prosecution alleges the murders were committed at the behest of Upadhyay by Vidyadhar Rajbhar, an absconding accused along with his accomplices.