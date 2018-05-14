Children’s court upholds juvenile board’s order, boy to be tried as adult for murder of cop

In October 2016, the Mumbai Board had passed an order that the boy should be tried as an adult, under the amended Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (Representational Image) In October 2016, the Mumbai Board had passed an order that the boy should be tried as an adult, under the amended Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (Representational Image)

A Special children’s court has dismissed the appeal filed by a juvenile, booked for the murder of traffic constable Vilas Shinde, against the Juvenile Justice Board’s order to try him as an adult. The boy will now face trial as an adult before the children’s court. In 2016, the then 17-year-old was apprehended along with his 21-year-old brother for an alleged fatal attack on Shinde. The constable, who was on duty near a petrol pump in Khar, had stopped the minor for riding a bike as he was underage, the police said.

In October 2016, the Mumbai Board had passed an order that the boy should be tried as an adult, under the amended Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The Act has provisions for a juvenile in the age group of 16-18 years to be tried as an adult before a special children’s court with a maximum punishment of 10 years, unlike the three-year reformatory sentence in the juvenile justice system.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade had submitted before the children’s court that the offence was serious and against a public servant.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App