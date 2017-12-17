Childhood cataract on the rise, 4,601 surgeries since ’14

Maharashtra is witnessing a gradual rise in childhood cataracts, indicative of early vision problems otherwise witnessed only in old age. In 2014-15, when Maharashtra began maintaining records under the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB) of cataract surgeries among children, 196 surgeries were conducted in government hospitals and camps. The figure escalated to 1,660 in 2015-16 and to 2,532 in 2016-17 — a 52.5 per cent jump across the state in a year.

This year so far, 213 cataract surgeries among children have been carried out until November. The highest number of these surgeries was conducted in Jalna, where 106 children with cataract underwent surgeries at a camp. “We are seeing more children get cataract due to malnutrition. Maternal malnutrition can also lead to cataract in babies even before birth,” said Dr T P Lahane, joint director at the Directorate of Medical Education and Research.

Lahane, also an ophthalmologist, conducts camps in rural Maharashtra to operate on cataract patients. He added that a change in food habits and poor diet of pregnant women was also leading to babies with low birth weight and subsequently cataract among newborns. “Cataract is also caused by deficiency in calcium and Vitamin D,” he added. Under the NPCB, children with squint, cataract, glaucoma, retinopathy or congenital eye problems are given free treatment. Over the years, even as squint and intraocular problems remain rampant among children, cataract problems are steadily rising. There are over 10 types of cataracts, of which at least five are congenital cataracts, passed on to children due to hereditary causes or due to poor maternal health.

Cataracts that emerge after birth are caused when growth parameters are poor. Malnourished children are more prone to early cataracts. A cataract is a hazy cloud over the retina that blocks vision. In children, where vision-related brain development happens within months of birth, a surgery to remove cataract becomes necessary.

Dr Arun Virdhe, in-charge of NPCB in the state, said, “A child may not respond to large colourful objects. That is an early sign of cataract. If the surgery is done within a few months after birth, vision and brain development may be normal.” Detection of cataract, when it affects only one eye, is however difficult. “Regular eye check-up plays an important role,” he said.

Between April and November, 27 children in Mumbai, 30 in Pune and 25 in Wardha underwent surgeries to remove cataract under the NPCB. Dr S Natarajan, medical director of the Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital, said the actual estimate of childhood cataract was much higher if surgeries conducted in private hospitals were taken into account. “The overall incidence in India ranges from 1.8 to 3.6 per 10,000 per year,” he said.

The hospital receives sometimes three such children in a month. Dr S Rajkumar, attached with the hospital, is currently conducting research into childhood cataracts and genetics to understand how inherited genes can cause cataract. At the state-run JJ Hospital, 15 to 20 paediatric cataract surgeries are performed every month. “A lot of cases from rural Maharashtra are referred to us. We come across more cases when we visit tribal and rural areas to conduct camps,” said Dr Ragini Parekh, head of JJ Hospital’s ophthalmology department.

Data gathered by The Indian Express from the NPCB also showed that a large number of children were treated for squint in the government sector. From 2014 to till now, 738 children have undergone squint surgery in rural, district and medical colleges. Another 1,837 children with intraocular trauma have been given spectacles to wear across state.

