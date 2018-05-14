Chief Secretary inspects project site for new airport in Ulwe

MAHARASHTRA CHIEF Secretary D K Jain inspected on Sunday the project site for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in Ulwe. Senior officials of City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO) were present during the visit. Jain oversaw the project work and sought information about several aspects of the project. He also reviewed the progress of flattening of Ulwe hill and changing of the course of Ulwe river, a CIDCO official said.

An official said, “After overseeing the operations, he emphasised that the project work should be completed by the deadline.” The official added that Jain also oversaw the relief and rehabilitation measures being followed for those displaced by the upcoming airport. “He also inspected the school constructed by the Zilla Parishad for the villagers who had to be moved from the project site,” the official said.

