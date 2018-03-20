Chhota Rajan’s brother booked for ‘raping’ 22-year-old student

Chhota Rajan’s brother Deepak Nikalje is allegedly accused of raping a woman student (File Photo) Chhota Rajan’s brother Deepak Nikalje is allegedly accused of raping a woman student (File Photo)

A RAPE case was registered against Deepak Nikalje (50), brother of gangster Chhota Rajan, at the Tilak Nagar police station in Chembur on Sunday. The matter was later transferred to Navi Mumbai police station as the crime took place under its jurisdiction. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Shahaji Umap said: “Based on the statement given by a 22-year-old woman, we have registered a case of rape, sexual harassment and causing miscarriage without woman’s consent. However, since the crime took place under the jurisdiction of Navi Mumbai police, the matter has been transferred.”

An officer from Tilak Nagar police station said the woman is a student. Earlier, she resided in Tilak Nagar area of Chembur where Nikalje is known to have an influence. As per the woman’s statement, she got acquainted with Nikalje in 2014 after a common contact sent her to him. The victim wanted some financial help to pursue her college education. Nikalje is believed to have helped her by raising funds, an officer said.

After helping the woman initially, Nikalje allegedly started exploiting her by taking her to a farmhouse in Panvel. Sometimes he also took her to a lodge at Lonavala. “As per the statement, the exploitation began in 2014 when he initially molested her. He later raped her on several occasions and promised marriage,” Umap said.

“Since the incident in question took place in Panvel, we have transferred the case there. We have sent the case papers and further probe in the case would be carried out by the Navi Mumbai police,” he added.

