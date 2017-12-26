Seeking his release, Bhujbal supporters plan to launch statewide protest on Jan 2

Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo) Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo)

Supporters of NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who has been in jail since March 2016, will hold silent protests across the state on January 2, seeking his release. The protest will be held under the aegis of the Akhil Bharatiya Samata Parishad, a front floated by Bhujbal as a pressure group to work for the empowerment of the OBC community in the country.

As part of the protest, members of the Samata Parishad will wear black clothes and hold silent protests outside district collectorates. “It has been over 22 months that our leader has been detained. In spite of him cooperating with the investigation, he is being denied the right to bail. We plan to protest this injustice to our leader on January 2 by holding a silent protest,” said Dilip Khaire, a leader of the Samata Parishad.

Last Monday, the bail application of Bhujbal, who is in custody on charges of money-laundering pressed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was rejected by a special court. After the special court and the Bombay High Court both rejected his earlier bail application filed on medical grounds, he had filed his plea on merits of the case this time. In his bail plea, Bhujbal had also referred to the striking down of Section 45 (1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Supreme Court in November, as an additional ground for bail.

Special Judge M S Azmi had also rejected the bail plea of Bhujbal’s nephew, Sameer. The court had sought expeditious disposal of the case. “The accused persons and the Enforcement Directorate (are) to cooperate for

expeditious disposal of the case as the accused 1 and 2 (Bhujbal and Sameer) are in custody,” the court said.

The ED’s case is that Bhujbal received kickbacks in the proposed construction of a state library in Kalina and the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, when he was Public Works Department (PWD) minister in Maharashtra. Bhujbal turned 71 on September 15.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App