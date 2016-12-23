Chhagan Bhujbal case: Activist files rejoinder to JJ Hospital dean’s response

In a rejoinder to JJ Hospital dean T P Lahane’s response before a special court regarding former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, activist Anjali Damania has prayed for orders to be passed on moving the NCP leader out of his “medical management”. Damania had earlier approached the court seeking a show cause notice against JJ Hospital and Arthur Road jail, alleging negligence that led to Bhujbal staying in a private hospital for over a month. Lahane had last week told court that he had handed over Bhujbal to jail authorities immediately after two medical tests were conducted on him on November 2.

Damania filed a rejoinder before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court alleging that no directions were given by JJ Hospital after medical tests reports were received from Bombay Hospital on Bhujbal’s ‘thallium scan’. “This ensured an extended stay for accused prisoner (Bhujbal),” states the rejoinder. On Thursday, Bhujbal’s lawyer sought time to respond to Damania’s plea. The court has adjourned the case till December 30.