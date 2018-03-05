Chhagan Bhujbal admitted to J J Hospital with pancreatitis

Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo) Chhagan Bhujbal (File photo)

NCP LEADER Chhagan Bhujbal has been admitted to state-run J J Hospital for treatment of pancreatitis after the senior politician complained of abdominal pain on Saturday.

Doctors said Bhujbal was brought to the hospital on Saturday afternoon. He underwent a series of tests, including CT scan and sonography. The CT scan reports showed he suffered from pancreatitis. Doctors said the NCP leader was diagnosed with bronchial asthma due to weather changes and continued health problems. “He suffered from abdominal pain and breathlessness. He has been kept under observation in a cardiac care unit,” said a senior doctor.

Bhujbal was arrested in 2016 by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 880 crore to the state exchequer and has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail. The former deputy chief minister has already undergone a bypass surgery. Doctors said he also suffers from a skin condition, asthma and respiratory problems. “We have not decided the line of treatment yet. Clinicians are symptomatically treating him. He suffers from multiple conditions,” said a doctor.

In 2016, Bhujbal was admitted in J J Hospital following heart-related problems.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya