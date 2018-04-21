Chembur: Three held for ‘extorting’ money from doctor

The crime branch arrested the trio on Thursday and handed them over to the Chembur police. (Representational Image) The crime branch arrested the trio on Thursday and handed them over to the Chembur police. (Representational Image)

THE CHEMBUR police on Thursday arrested the editor of a Chembur-based local newspaper, along with two of his associates, for allegedly extorting money from a doctor in the suburbs. The trio allegedly threatened the doctor saying they would complain to the police stating that he was conducting sex determination tests if he did not pay up. The doctor, the police said, paid Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and a cheque of Rs 8 lakh before approaching Chembur police that registered an FIR.

The crime branch arrested the trio on Thursday and handed them over to the Chembur police. An officer said the incident took place on Monday when the main accused, Vivek Joshi (25), who runs a local newspaper, met the doctor, along with a pregnant woman, who he claimed was his wife.

Joshi reportedly asked the doctor to conduct some tests on the woman. After some time, Joshi started shouting at the doctor alleging that he was agreeing to conduct a sex determination test illegally. The accused reportedly told the doctor that he had been video-recording the entire episode and demanded a bribe of Rs 25 lakh to not complain to the police.

The next day, the doctor agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh to him. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6), Shahaji Umap, said: “The doctor paid the accused Rs 2.5 lakh in cash and also gave a cheque of Rs 8 lakh. The cheque has not been encashed yet.”

Later, the doctor decided to approach the Chembur police and register a complaint against Joshi and his accomplices. The Chembur police started looking for the accused who had fled by then. The accused were arrested by Unit 6 of the crime branch and handed over to the Chembur police on Thursday.

“During interrogation we found that Joshi runs a small newspaper in Chembur area. We suspect that he has tried to extort money from people in the past as well,” an officer said. The police also arrested one Dishant Patil (30), who had earlier gone to the doctor when his wife was unwell. The police suspect that it was Patil who told the accused that they could target the doctor. The police also arrested Bipin Pandey (19) for allegedly assisting Joshi.

The police said they are also trying to find out if the pregnant woman, who had accompanied Joshi, knew the purpose of the visit. Umap said: “We did not find any sonography machine at the doctor’s clinic. Investigation is at a primary stage and all aspects would be probed.” The accused were produced in the local court on Friday and remanded in police custody till April 23.

