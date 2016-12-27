Chembur man kills wife, stabs himself: Police

A 50-YEAR-OLD man Sunday allegedly murdered his wife and later stabbed himself fatally at their Chembur residence. According to the police, Gulam Mohammad Shaikh murdered his wife Nasim Bano as he suspected her of having an affair.

Both Shaikh and Nasim had been married before, and married each other around seven months ago. Officers said there would be frequent fights between them as Shaikh, a driver, suspected Nasim (40) of having an affair, police said.

On Sunday night, the duo got into a fight again, following which Shaikh allegedly stabbed Nasim to death.

He later stabbed himself several times. Their bodies were found in the morning when Shaikh’s daughter from his earlier marriage came to the house and found it locked from the inside.

Suspecting something amiss, she took the help of neighbours and entered the house. They rushed Shaikh to the Sion hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.