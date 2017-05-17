Chembur: Bus hits bike, kills woman riding pillion

A woman died in a hit-and-run accident in Chembur Monday night after a bus rammed a motorbike she was riding pillion with her husband. The accident took place on the Eastern Express Highway at 7 pm when Chembur residents Hemant Prabhu and his wife Prachi were on their way home. As they were crossing Sion bridge, the police said, a luxury bus blue in colour hit them from behind.

The police said the couple was thrown off their vehicle and Prachi was run over by the speeding bus. Hemant, who was injured in the crash, has been admitted to hospital. An officer at the Chunabhatti police station, where a case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered, said the police were going through the footage from CCTV cameras mounted on the highway to identify the bus.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now