Cheating case: Anticipatory bail plea of TOI editor’s personal assistant rejected

A SESSIONS court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of the personal assistant of a senior editor of Times of India, who has been booked in a case of cheating. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested 18 people following a complaint filed by Associate Executive Editor Derick D’sa against his personal assistant Amit Mayekar, who is alleged to have made payments worth Rs 15.07 crore over four years to “part-time contributors who apparently never wrote for the newspaper”.

Mayekar, who is absconding, is alleged to have taken D’sa’s signatures on bogus invoices. On Thursday, Tapan Thatte, representing Mayekar, submitted to the court that since the police’s claims were based on documentary evidence, his custody was not required.

Chief Public Prosecutor Lata Chheda, on the other hand, said that as a personal assistant, it was Mayekar’s responsibility to verify the vouchers and present them before D’sa for his signature. “The signature of the accused, verifying the documents put up before the informant, shows his involvment,” she added.

Chheda said that according to the statement of an accused, who was approached by Mayekar, the accused told him that he would only require his bank account details and his name would be put on a voucher as a freelancer. She added that Mayekar then transferred Rs 5,000 to the person’s account and pocketed the rest.

“If he had not committed the offence, he would have helped to commit the crime… He has siphoned off money and deposited it in accounts belonging to his family members, relatives, wife and young children,” Chheda said.

Later, the court went on to reject Mayekar’s bail plea. Earlier, the court had rejected interim protection for Mayekar.

