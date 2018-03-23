Chargesheet soon, to detail role of prime accused

While the chargesheet will not be against all the arrested accused, it will be filed before March 24, sources said. (Representational) While the chargesheet will not be against all the arrested accused, it will be filed before March 24, sources said. (Representational)

THE THANE Crime Branch is expected to file a chargesheet in the Call Detail Record (CDR) alleged leak case within a couple of days, a senior officer said. While the chargesheet will not be against all the arrested accused, it will be filed before March 24, sources said. A senior officer investigating the case said, a primary chargesheet will be filed within a day or two.

“We had made the arrests on January 24. So we need to file it before March 25 to fulfill the 60-day criteria,” he said. While the chargesheet will not be filed against all 12 people arrested yet, it will have details about the prime seven-eight accused. “We are still investigating the case and will need to file a supplementary chargesheet. So, currently we are focusing on a foolproof case against the accused whose roles have been made clear and we have collated all evidence against them,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch are waiting for Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, to come and record her statement. “She had accepted the summons and assured us her cooperation. We are waiting to record her statement,” an officer said. The investigation started when the Crime Branch had trapped four detectives for illegally obtaining and selling confidential CDRs of over 100 people. Many people, including a techie from Pune who had allegedly hacked into the Yavatmal police system and a constable from Yavatmal, have been arrested.

