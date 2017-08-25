Chargesheet filed in cash for police transfer scam

Apart from Chavan’s statement, the police have added over 20 statements that will help them establish the role of the arrested accused in addition to material evidence. (Image for representational purposes) Apart from Chavan’s statement, the police have added over 20 statements that will help them establish the role of the arrested accused in addition to material evidence. (Image for representational purposes)

The statements of nearly 10 policemen, from IPS to police inspector-level officers, form part of the nearly 4,700-page chargesheet that was filed by the Mumbai Police in connection with the ‘cash for transfer’ scam busted by the police in June. The chargesheet was filed against seven persons, who allegedly tried to dupe policemen claiming to have clout to get them postings of their choice in exchange for money. Ravindra Yadav, the Delhi-based accused, who claimed to be well-connected with central government officials, was the kingpin of the scam, who later told the police that he needed money for domestic reasons.

The chargesheet that was filed before the Esplanade court on Wednesday relies primarily on the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police Namdeo Chavan, who is the complainant in the case. Apart from Chavan’s statement, the police have added over 20 statements that will help them establish the role of the arrested accused in addition to material evidence. “The witness statements include that of officers of various ranks who were approached by the accused, promising them postings of their choice,” an officer said.

During their investigation, the police found Kishore Mali, an arrested accused, had once gone to Delhi for some work where he came across Yadav. “Yadav, who was once a member of the censor board, claimed to be well connected and managed to impress Mali. Mali, who hails from Solapur, then informed Vidyasagar Hirmukhe and Vishal Omble, both arrested accused, about Yadav’s clout. Several officers knew Hirmukhe, who had earlier worked at Mantralaya, and Mali was also known to wield influence in his home turf at Solapur. They would tell police officers that Yadav was well connected in Delhi and could help them get postings of their choice,” the officer said.

He added, “During the investigation so far, however, we did not find any posting that the accused manage to get for any officer. However, while the chargesheet has been filed, investigations are on in the case.”

Another officer said the two cheques of Rs 5 crore each they found in the hotel room from where the accused were arrested came from a trust whose account had not seen any money deposit. “It does not appear that the two cheques were linked to the scam in any way,” the officer added.

